DC police offer reward for identifying these faces in Capitol riot

(NEXSTAR) — Washington D.C. police and federal investigators have begun the process of trying to identify rioters photographed occupying the United States Capitol on Wednesday.

D.C. police have posed 38 images of individuals suspected of unlawful entry during a violent insurrection carried out during the final Congressional vote recording for the 2020 general election.

Local police are offering rewards of “up to $1,000” for help identifying photographed individuals, according to an online posting from the DC Police website.

“Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE line at 50411,” the department wrote in an online posting asking for help.

At the same time, the FBI has asked for help identifying individuals involved in the violence. On Twitter, The Washington Field Office said it is seeking information to “assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, DC.”

The agency is urging people who saw unlawful activity during the violent protests to submit information to them. The FBI has provided an online tips form.

Four people died, one of them a woman who was shot and killed by police inside the Capitol. Three other people died after suffering “medical emergencies” related to the breach, said Robert Contee, chief of the city’s Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said 52 people were arrested as of Wednesday night, including 26 on the Capitol grounds. Fourteen police officers were injured, Contee said.

Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund on Thursday defended his department’s response to the violent breach at the Capitol, saying officers “acted valiantly when faced with thousands of individuals involved in violent riotous actions” as they stormed the building.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.