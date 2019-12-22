Live Now
Dad tries giving daughter ‘worst’ Christmas gift, receives surprise reaction

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There are some gifts in life we absolutely love and some we completely hate. However, the parents of one little girl got a surprising reaction when they tried giving her an abnormal Christmas present.

LGND, who is a comedian content creator on social media, posted a video of his 2-year-old daughter Aria Mojica opening up her present, which was a banana in Christmas wrapping paper.

In the video above you can hear Aria scream, “BANANA” and explode with excitement.

Her dad said he was just trying to prank her and gift her the “worst Xmas gift ever” but she just ended up loving it.

