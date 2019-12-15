Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Cyberattack on New Orleans city computers called ‘minimal’

National
Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Officials announced Saturday that no data was held for ransom and that a recovery operation is getting underway after a cyberattack a day earlier triggered a shutdown of city government computers in New Orleans.

Chief Information Officer Kim LaGrue, speaking at a news conference with Mayor LaToya Cantrell and others, said the city hadn’t heard from any hackers or received any demands.

NOLA.com reportedthat LaGrue described the cyberattack as “minimal” and that officials expect to move quickly to bring computers fully back online.

The exact nature and extent of the attack were unclear, NOLA.com reported. It added that the mayor said about 4,000 computers will need to be scrubbed as a precaution and that 400 servers were affected.

Crucial public safety services continued running normally Saturday as they did during Friday’s cyberattack, officials stressed. But City Hall offices had to fall back Friday on pen and paper to keep doing business as computers were taken offline and certain offices closed.

The city’s website was down in what officials described as a precautionary move after Friday’s cyberattack. Officials, meanwhile, had posted news of the shutdown on social media.

“Out of an abundance of caution, all employees were immediately alerted to power down computers, unplug devices & disconnect from WiFi,” the city said Friday on its NOLA Ready Facebook page.

Officials had stressed that city financial records are backed up through a cloud-based system.

LaGrue said Saturday that authorities were now moving into recovery.

“We’re looking to provide more information about city services and how quickly we can bring them back online very soon,” LaGrue said, without elaborating.

The cyberattack was the second in a matter of days: One was reported in the city of Pensacola, Florida, last week. The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicle operations also was hobbled by a cyberattack in mid-November.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
67°F Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
67°F Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
67°F Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

74°F Broken Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
67°F Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
64°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories