Cut back on hot water use to save on your utility bill

Water heating is one of the biggest expenses in your house. That’s according to the US Energy Information Administration.

And as the temperatures continue to drop this winter, chances are your bills will get higher and higher.

Using hot water to shower, do laundry and the dishes is one of the biggest expenses for households. But you don’t have to sacrifice comfort to save.

Saving is as simple as taking a shorter hot shower and shutting off the water while you soap up.

Consumer Reports says these three tips can help you lower your hot water bill.