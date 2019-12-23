Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Cut back on hot water use to save on your utility bill

National
Posted: / Updated:

Water heating is one of the biggest expenses in your house. That’s according to the US Energy Information Administration.

And as the temperatures continue to drop this winter, chances are your bills will get higher and higher.

Using hot water to shower, do laundry and the dishes is one of the biggest expenses for households. But you don’t have to sacrifice comfort to save.

Saving is as simple as taking a shorter hot shower and shutting off the water while you soap up.

Consumer Reports says these three tips can help you lower your hot water bill.

  • Tip number one– don’t rinse dishes before you put them in the dishwasher. It’s not energy-efficient and experts say all you need to do is just scrape food off.
  • Tip number two– use cold or warm water for your laundry. Consumer Reports says their tests show clothes still get clean. Also, use the washer’s faster spin cycle for less drying time.
  • And tip number three– buy energy-efficient appliances. Consumer Reports says energy star washing machines and dishwashers use 33 percent less water than standard models. And — as a bonus — new dishwashers are much quieter these days.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Mainly clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories