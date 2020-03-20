COVID-19 policy updates on disaster loans, Senate relief plan

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 17: The reflecting pool and National Mall, normally filled with tourists, is shown nearly empty due to the impacts of coronavirus (COVID-19) on March 17, 2020 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Donald Trump announced new guidelines yesterday intended to slow the spread of the virus in the next 15 days, including avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people, avoiding restaurants and bars, and avoiding unnecessary travel where possible. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Algiers Economic Development Foundation and Greater New Orleans Inc., has compiled the following easy-to-read policy updates from the state and federal government:

SBA Disaster Loans – SBA Disaster Loan Portal is now open, for SBA-originated disaster loans of up to $2M

– SBA Disaster Loan Portal is now open, for SBA-originated disaster loans of up to $2M Senate Releases $1T Relief Plan – The plan now must go to the House. You can read more here. Details of the plan include: Cash payments of up to $1,200 would go to individuals, with up to $2,400 for couples. The sum would increase by $500 for every child. The check totals would start to phase out above $75,000 in adjusted gross income based on 2018 tax returns. People with no federal tax liability would get only $600. Extend the tax filing deadline to July 15 from April 15. The ability for corporations to delay estimated tax payments until Oct. 15. Employers and self-employed people could delay payroll taxes. Up to $50 billion for airlines, $8 billion for cargo air carriers, and $150 billion for other severely distressed businesses. The government has the right to “participate in the gains” of any business it lends money to. For two years, no executive at a company receiving a business loan may make more than $425,000 in total compensation. Executives whose salary has already been determined through collective bargaining agreements may be exempt from that restriction. Small business loans (potentially forgivable, see below) for any company with less than 500 employees. The cap of that loan is either $10 million or the average of monthly payments. Businesses use the loan to pay for payroll including paid sick leave, salaries, mortgages, rent, utilities or other debt obligations. Private health plan coverage of testing without cost-sharing and increase funding for community health centers. It also aims to spur the hiring of more health care professionals to fight the pandemic. The potential to suspend federal student loan payments for up to three months.

– The plan now must go to the House. You can read more here. Details of the plan include: GNO, Inc.-backed Rubio Business Relief Plan is in Senate Bill – GNO, Inc. has aggressively pushed for inclusion of Senator Rubio’s (R-FL) plan, which would use private banks to make quick SBA-backed loans to business. Proposed details include: Forgivable Loans – whatever is used for payroll and business and rent/lease/mortgage will NOT have to be repaid. By using many of the guidelines and infrastructure of the 7(a) program, the loan will be handled by a bank, credit union or other lender in the community. Existing 7(a) lenders are ready to go right away. Intention is to expand this list. The ideal outcome is for small businesses to be able to do all this with their own bank if they want. The criteria for what qualifies as a small business is still being worked out, but lots of agreement that it needs to be more inclusive than current definition. The goal is to reach the largest % of Americans workers as possible. This will not exclude any industry. It will apply to S Corp, C Corp, non-profits, partnerships, sole practitioners, etc. who meet the expanded criteria for small business.

– GNO, Inc. has aggressively pushed for inclusion of Senator Rubio’s (R-FL) plan, which would use private banks to make quick SBA-backed loans to business. Proposed details include: Looking for Work? – In the wake of economic changes that have taken place as a result of the coronavirus, some companies are in need of workers. GNO, Inc. has compiled a running list on WorkNOLA.com of companies looking to fill immediate labor needs.

Finally, you can stay up-to-date with news by visiting GNO, Inc. Coronavirus web page, which includes business resources, health updates, and relevant news.



AEDF will continue to work with our partners to share information as it relates to economic and community development. Please reach out if you have any questions.