Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Court hearing set in Maryland newspaper shooting case

National
Posted: / Updated:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A judge in the case of a man who pleaded guilty to killing five people at a Maryland newspaper scheduled a Tuesday afternoon hearing to consider whether any additional court records should be made public in the case.

The hearing in Annapolis comes after the Capital Gazette, where the shooting took place, and Baltimore Sun filed a motion asking Judge Laura Ripken to unseal most of the court file.

The Capital newspaper’s review of Maryland court records found an apparent loophole that allows documents filed electronically to be kept from the public. The review found nearly 70% of 1,465 court documents were being kept from the public at the end of last year.

Jarrod Ramos pleaded guilty but not criminally responsible in October to killing John McNamara, Gerald Fischman, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen and Rebecca Smith in the June 2018 newsroom shooting. Ramos has pleaded not criminally responsible because of his mental health, Maryland’s version of an insanity defense.

A second phase of his trial for a jury to determine whether he is criminally responsible is scheduled for March.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Mainly clear. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

41°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Mostly clear. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

48°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories