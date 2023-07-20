Jose Reyes Jr. (Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A couple in Texas was arrested on Monday and charged with kidnapping an 18-year-old woman, authorities said.

Jose Reyes and Jaqueline Macias were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail on kidnapping charges, Constable Mark Herman said.

The charges stem from deputy constables being called to the couple’s home around 3 a.m. early Sunday morning and found an 18-year-old woman in distress. She told deputies that she had been held in the house against her will for approximately a month before she was able to escape.

Jacueline Macias (Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office)

According to our news partners, court documents said that the 18-year-old woman was chained to the bed in the home and was forced to have sex.

The woman was able to escape the home around 10:30 p.m. Sunday and knocked on doors around the neighborhood.

Macias, 29, has her bond set at $50,000. Reyes, 31, has his bond set at $100,000.