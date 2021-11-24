Country Time, Kool-Aid, other drink mixes recalled for possible contamination

(WTAJ) — Several brands of powdered drinks have been voluntarily recalled by Kraft Heinz in the United States due to the potential presence of metal and glass, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Select code dates of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages and limited Kool- Aid powdered beverages that have a used by date between May 10, 2023, and Nov. 1, 2023, are being voluntarily recalled.
The FDA said the issue was first discovered during an internal review at the manufacturing facility. Anyone who purchased the following items should either discard them or return them to the store where it was purchased:
|Product Size
|Name of Product
|Individual Package Best Before Date
|Individual Package UPC
|73 oz
|Arizona Arnold Palmer
|08/05/23 through 09/10/23
|043000086643
|82.5oz
|Country Time Lemonade
|8/6/2023 through 10/22/23
|043000928608
|63 oz
|Country Time Lemonade
|8/8/2023 through 9/6/23
|043000082195
|58.9 oz
|Tang Orange
|8/11/2023 through 10/04/23
|043000082171
|63oz.
|Kool- Aid Tropical Punch
|8/12/2023 through 9/22/23
|043000082164
|82.5oz.
|Kool- Aid Tropical Punch
|8/18/2023 through 9/22/23
|043000957400
|82.5oz
|Kool-Aid Tropical Punch
|8/17/2023 through 10/05/23
|043000957400
|82.5oz
|Country Time Pink Lemonade
|8/20/2023 through 9/27/23
|043000928615
|82.5oz
|Country Time Pink Lemonade
|8/20/23
|043000928615
|82.5oz
|Country Time Pink Lemonade
|9/17/23
|043000928615
|72 oz
|Tang Orange
|8/21/2023 through 9/20/23
|043000032268
|72 oz
|Tang Orange
|8/22/2023 through 9/28/23
|043000032268
|82.5 oz
|82.5Z Country Time HLF&HLF 34 QT/6
|8/24/23
|043000046012
|82.5 oz
|Kool- Aid Tropical Punch
|8/31/2023 through 10/06/23
|043000957400
|63 oz
|Country Time Pink Lemonade
|9/6/2023 through 9/7/23
|043000082188
|63 oz
|Kool-Aid Strawberry Cherry
|10/2/23
|043000082201
|20 oz
|Kool- Aid Raspberry Lemonade
|8/5/2023 through 10/18/23
|043000954072
|20 oz
|Tang Orange
|8/6/2023 through 10/23/23
|043000032275
|20 oz
|Tang Orange
|5/15/2023 through 10/22/23
|043000032275
|19 oz
|Kool-Aid Cherry
|8/9/23
|043000953532
|18 oz
|Tang Guava Pineapple
|8/13/23
|043000064511
|19 oz
|Country Time Lemonade
|8/11/2023 through 09/11/23
|043000951170
|19 oz
|Country Time Pink Lemonade
|8/30/2023 through 9/13/23
|043000951149
|19 oz
|Kool- Aid Tropical Punch
|6/12/2023 through 10/20/23
|043000953501
|19 oz
|19Z Countrty Time HALF&HALF 8QT/12
|9/13/2023 through 9/14/23
|043000046005
|19oz
|Kool-Aid Tropical Punch
|8/31/2023 through 10/19/23
|043000953501
|19 oz
|Kool-Aid Strawberry
|10/18/2023 through 10/19/23
|043000953556
|6.7 oz
|Country Time “on the go” Lemonade 10 pack
|9/20/2023 through 10/04/23
|43000010983
|6.6 oz
|Kool -Aid Tropical Punch “on the go” 10 pack
|10/19/2023 through 11/01/23
|043000023464
|63oz.
|63oz Kool- Aid Twin pack Tropical Punch
|8/16/2023 through 8/17/23
|043000089712
|29 oz
|Country Time Lemonade 12 qt
|8/10/23
|043000951194
|116oz.
|Country Time Powdered Soft Drink Sugar Sweetened
Lemonade, pack of 4
|5/10/2023 through 8/10/23
|043000075388
|19 oz
|Country Time Lemonade Drink Mix, 6 pack case
|6/20/2023 through 8/12/23
|043000951170
|2.4 kg
|Country Time Original Lemonade
|9/15/23
|661880533800
|2.2 kg
|Tang Orange
|8/20/2023 through 8/21/23
|661880575900
|82.5 oz
|EXPORT 82.5Z SSKA TROP PNCH 6
|8/18/23
|4300001464
|20 oz
|EXPORT 20Z TANG ORNG 6QT 12
|8/9/23
|430000322700
|19 oz
|EXPORT 19Z KA CHRY SS 8QT KOREA EXP 12
|8/8/2023 through 8/9/23
|430000341600
|19 oz
|EXPORT 19Z CT HALF&HALF 8QT/12
|9/14/23
|430000460000
|82.5 oz
|EXPORT 82.5Z CT HLF&HLF 34 QT/6
|8/24/23
|430000460100
|19 oz
|EXPORT 19Z SSKA TROP PNCH 12
|9/5/2023 through 9/6/23
|430009535000
“No other sizes, varieties or code dates of Country Time Lemonade, Kool-Aid, Arizona Tea, Tang or other powdered beverages, ready-to-drink beverages or Kraft Heinz products are included in this recall,” the FDA said.