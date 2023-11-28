HOLLYWOOD (KTLA) — The San Bernardino County Coroner has released the cause of death of former child star Evan Ellingson.

Ellingson, 35, was found dead inside a bedroom at a home in Fontana on Nov. 5.

His father told TMZ it was a sober living home where the former actor had been staying as he worked to overcome drug addiction.

The coroner confirmed to Nexstar’s KTLA that Ellingson died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl.

Pictured (L-R) Evan Ellingson as Kyle Harmon and David Caruso as Horatio Caine (Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images)

As a child actor, Ellingson appeared on shows including “General Hospital” and “Mad TV,” and landed an early recurring role on the 2000 Fox sitcom “Titus” as a child version of lead actor Christopher Titus.

Later, Ellingson appeared on “24” playing the nephew of Keifer Sutherland’s Jack Bauer character and portrayed the son of David Caruso’s Horatio Crane on “CSI: Miami” from 2007 to 2010.

He was also well known for his role as Jesse Fitzgerald in the 2009 film “My Sister’s Keeper.”

In a 2009 interview with The Star (archived via a “CSI” fan site), Ellingson expressed his wishes to continue in the entertainment industry beyond his last credited role on “CSI: Miami.”

“I’ve been acting for more than half my life,” he said at the time. “It’s my life and what I love to do. Pretty soon I will start to direct. I love this industry. I love making films, storytelling and everything about it.”

Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.