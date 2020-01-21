Live Now
Coronavirus reported in Washington state

National

CDC expected to make announcement later in the day

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Pedestrians wear protective masks as they walk through a shopping district in Tokyo Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Japan’s government said Thursday a man treated for pneumonia after returning from China has tested positive for the new coronavirus identified as a possible cause of an outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

SEATTLE (AP) – The U.S. has its first case of a new virus that was found only last month in China. A U.S. citizen who recently returned from a trip to central China has been diagnosed with the new virus.

The man returned to the Seattle area in the middle of last week after traveling to the Wuhan area, where the outbreak began. The man is in his 30s and is in good condition at a hospital in Everett, outside Seattle.

The virus has sparked an outbreak in Asia and stringent monitoring around the world. Late last week, U.S. health officials began screening passengers from central China at U.S. airports.

CNN reports the novel virus, which was first identified last month in Wuhan, China, has so far infected more than 300 people and killed six, in an outbreak that has been reported in five countries — now including the United States.

CDC: Coronavirus information
CDC: Human coronavirus types

The CDC states: “Human coronaviruses are common throughout the world. Seven different coronaviruses, that scientists know of, can infect people and make them sick. Some human coronaviruses were identified many years ago and some have been identified recently. Human coronaviruses commonly cause mild to moderate illness in people worldwide. Two newer human coronaviruses, MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV, have been known to frequently cause severe illness.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

