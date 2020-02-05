Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Coors Light will cover dog adoption fees across the country until Feb. 21

National

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – A day after former Florida State Seminoles and Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi paid for dog adoptions at a Kansas City shelter, Coors Light said hold my beer… literally!

Coors Light will reimburse up to $100 in fees for 1,000 dog adoptions across the country for pups taken to their forever homes between today and Feb. 21. The offer is good for those ages 21 and older.

“Cuffing Season is a major cultural trend and poses tension for our younger drinkers, as they navigate the stress of finding someone to spend the cold months with,” said Chelsea Parker, Marketing Manager at Molson Coors. “With almost half of millennials planning to stay in on Valentine’s Day, we wanted to help empower people to savor the day with Coors Light and a dog by their side.”

Eligible participants can text “COORS4k9” and a picture of their adoption receipt to 28130. After review, the first 1,000 eligible participants will be given $100 to apply toward their adoption fees. For a full look at terms and conditions click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
54°F Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
54°F Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
54°F Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
54°F Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
49°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories