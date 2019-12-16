1  of  2
Breaking News
Officials: 1 person confirmed dead in Vernon Parish due to severe weather Severe weather prompts early school dismissal
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Congress likely to raise age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21 years of age in spending bill

National
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: AP)

(CBS) — The minimum age for use of tobacco products and e-cigarettes could be rising from 18 to 21 years of age. In the 1,773-page appropriations bill package, lawmakers on Capitol Hill have inserted a provision to require users of tobacco products including e-cigarettes to be 21 years of age.

“It shall be unlawful for any retailer to sell a tobacco product to any person younger than 21 years of age,” the language reads.

Mr. Trump has floated supporting the age increase in the past, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pushed legislation to that effect.

“Since I introduced my legislation earlier this year to raise the minimum nationwide purchase age for tobacco products from 18 to 21, stories of vaping related illnesses and deaths — especially among young people — have stunned Kentucky and the nation,” McConnell said in a statement. “I’m grateful to the communities, the health advocates and my fellow elected officials, including President Trump and Senators Todd Young and Mitt Romney, who have joined Senator Kaine and me to address this urgent crisis and keep these dangerous products away from our children.”

But it’s not the only significant change in the legislation. Also tucked into the 12 different appropriations bills that have been packaged into two large piece of legislation is funding for gun violence research at the Centers for Disease Control and National Institutes of Health, $25 million worth. Congress hasn’t funded gun violence research in 20 years. 

Democrats are also touting the legislation’s $425 million for election security grants, and a $208 million increase in funding for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to $9 billion. 

Reporting by Alan He and Rebecca Kaplan.

First published on December 16, 2019 / 5:23 PM

© 2019 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
44°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

74°F Broken Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
44°F Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
44°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
44°F Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
43°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories