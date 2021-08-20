‘Cocaine Pepe’ faces life in prison after pleading guilty to drug distribution charges in South Texas

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A man who goes by the moniker “Cocaine Pepe” faces life in prison after pleading guilty to charges accusing him of possessing illegal drugs with the intent to distribute them in South Texas.

Jose Francisco Arredondo, 32, pleaded guilty to a possession with intent to distribute charge on Thursday, according to federal prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos accepted the plea and set sentencing for Nov. 17, according to court documents.

Arredondo faces life in prison and a possible $10 million maximum fine. He will remain in custody until his hearing later this year.

The charge was tied to Arredondo’s arrest on April 9, where he was found in possession of 112 grams of methamphetamine and two individual bags of what was suspected of being cocaine.

Alice city police arrested Arredondo outside of a hotel in the South Texas town sitting in a grey Jeep with his lights on. Officers approached the 32-year-old and noticed he had a firearm sitting on the center console of the vehicle.

Alice city police say they recognized Arredondo because of his previous history as a known gang member and convicted felon.

“They ultimately uncovered $10,000 as well as four bags of narcotics, one with 112 grams of meth, two containing a total of 56 grams of cocaine and another with 13 grams of marijuana,” a statement from the Department of Justice said.

View the criminal complaint here: