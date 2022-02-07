CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KLFY)— The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a missing shrimp boat captain who fell overboard near Port Aransas, Texas on Sunday.

Coast Guard crews searched approximately 1,416 square miles for over 32 combined hours.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a call at about 7 a.m. on Sunday stating the captain of the shrimp boat Lady Nora had slipped and fallen overboard 7 miles northeast of the Port Arkansas jetties.

Watchstanders issued an urgent call that triggered a helicopter and aircraft search. Boat crews from the Coast Guard station Port Aransas and the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Manta also assisted in the water.

Other local commercial fisherman, like the crew of the commercial fishing vessel Mr. Webb, launched into action.

“Our hearts go out to Mr. Ramirez’s family and friends during this difficult time,” said Capt. Hans Govertsen, commanding officer of Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi.

“We take solace in the ability of our community to come together in trying times. It was heartwarming to see so many people contribute to this search effort throughout the day.”