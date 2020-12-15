Coast Guard rescues 4 from vessel fire near Fort Morgan, Alabama

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY)— The Coast Guard rescued four people Monday aboard a vessel on fire near Fort Morgan, Alabama.

The four people were safely recovered and transported to shore in stable condition.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report around 6:45 p.m. from the commercial vessel Alexandria Pearl that it was on fire and in need of assistance, about a half mile south of Fort Morgan.

Two Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrews were conducting training flights nearby and diverted to respond the the distress. One of the helicopters lowered a rescue swimmer and life raft, and all four people aboard the vessel abandoned ship into the raft.

A Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island 45-foot Rescue Boat-Medium boatcrew arrived and rescued the four people from the raft. They were taken to shore to be evaluated by awaiting EMS.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Involved in the rescue: