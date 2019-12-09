Citizens help catch man who ripped woman out of wheelchair and stole it

It’s a video that has outraged so many viewers — a man attacking a woman in a wheelchair at a valley light rail station, ripping it out from underneath her.

He’s facing charges like assault and attempted kidnapping. But now this man, 26-year-old Austin Shurbutt is behind bars, and the Arizona public is largely to credit for helping investigators.

Not long after they released this video, he was captured. Jamie Rothschild with Silent Witness says that this case, in particular, gained traction fast.

“When the community knows that somebody’s in need, that something happened to someone, they’re wonderful about coming forward, giving us that information — and that information could be just a little small piece of a very large puzzle — but it’s the piece that will help investigators crack the puzzle wide open,” said Rothschild

When you look at the video, it’s hard not to be outraged. Silent Witness can not say if it was a tip from the public that lead to this arrest.

But Shurbutt is now facing several charges, including robbery, attempt to kidnap, assault, and vulnerable adult abuse. He also had two outstanding warrants. The victim in this case, we’re told, is doing well despite the traumatic event she went through.