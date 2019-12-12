Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Christmas miracle?: Nearly $12k in stolen travelers’ checks returned to woman after nearly 20 years

National

by: Chris Best

Posted: / Updated:

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Foley woman is counting her blessings this Christmas. On the same day she learned she needed a costly medical procedure, she got nearly 12-thousand dollars back that was stolen almost 20 years ago.

Foley police say a man who’d bought a suitcase at Waterfront Mission reported that he found $11,500 dollars in travelers’ checks inside. This person is no Grinch, so he reported it to police. He had bought the suitcase months earlier, but decided to clean it out for an upcoming trip. That’s when he found the checks in a pouch.

The checks were signed, so police were able to track Karen McGurk down and return the money to her. She said she bought them in 1997, and they were stolen in the early 2000s. She didn’t realize that travelers’ checks never expire. So she gets all of the money back.

In a twist worth of Charles Dickens, she had learned the very same day that she needed an expensive medical procedure she couldn’t afford. “That was most definitely a Christmas blessing,” Foley Police said in a press release. INDEED!

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Some clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
50°F A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Mainly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
49°F Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories