‘Christmas miracle’: Missing Florida children found safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CNN) — A Christmas miracle.

That’s how a police officer is describing the outcome of a massive manhunt for two children who have been missing for days.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said Braxton Williams, 6, and his 5-year-old sister, Bri’ya, were found Tuesday afternoon in a wooded area in the same neighborhood where they went missing after a more than 48-hour manhunt.

Police say the children were found in a dilapidated pump house they had taken shelter in.

“One of the rescue team members heard a voice thought was a child’s voice so they fanned out and started looking and actually found them and heard them talking and found them in that pump house,” Williams said.

“They were happy and talkative and the rescuers gave them a bottle of water and some candy,” said Chief Keith Powers, Jacksonville Fire and

Despite being lost for more than two days, the children seem to be in good health, officials said.

“They’re lively and talkative and asked for a cheese pizza that we quickly delivered to them … Besides being a little bit dehydrated and a couple bumps and bruises they’re in good shape,” Williams said.

Powers added: “The good thing is, that family is fixin’ to have a wonderful Christmas. They just got the best Christmas present they’ll ever get in their entire life.”

