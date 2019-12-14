Christmas miracle: Kentucky teen in need gets kidney and heart transplants

(CNN) — A Kentucky family got the best holiday present they could wish for — a new heart and kidney. Seventeen-year-old Marquis Davis desperately needed both.

“Christmas this year is the best I ever had,” said Marquis’ mother, Sherri Withrow.

They’re two organs Marquis waited for a year and four months to receive. It’s a relief Sherri has felt many times before. At just five days old, Marquis had open-heart surgery. At three years old, he had his first heart transplant.

“It was scary and I was like, ‘Lord please let him live,'” said Withrow.

All of this after being diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome — which showed the left side of his heart was underdeveloped.

“Really he’s been fighting all his life back and forth, and up and down, from Lexington to Cincinnati, back and forth – doctors appointments – blood work,” said Withrow.

In 2018 – he was told he’d need a heart and kidney transplant. About a total of 17 hours of surgery later – here he stands now – with two new organs. Now the Christmas angel has only one question in mind:

“He said, ‘Are you going to call school, I have to graduate!'”

If you’d like to help cover expenses for Marquis and his family, you can do so through the Children’s Organ Transplant Association.

Just go to the website, click on “Give” and select “Find a family.”

That will allow you to search on Marquis’ name.