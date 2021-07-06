Chipotle offering buy-one-get-one deal to support vaccination efforts: Here’s how to redeem your free food

Customers who visit a participating restaurant after 3 p.m. and purchase one entrée — e.g., a burrito or bowl — can redeem a second entrée of equal or lesser value for free, simply by saying “Friends BOGO” at the register. (Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Chipotle is offering a buy-one-get-one deal on entrées in honor of the White House’s National Month of Action, but only for a limited time on Tuesday.

Customers who visit a participating restaurant after 3 p.m. and purchase one entrée — e.g., a burrito or bowl — can redeem a second entrée of equal or lesser value for free, simply by saying “Friends BOGO” at the register. Guacamole, queso blanco or other premium add-ons can be added to either entrée for an additional cost.

The deal, Chipotle says, is designed to support the White House’s National Month of Action for Vaccinations. Customers, however, are not required to present proof of vaccination upon purchase.

“As a proud participant in the National Month of Action for Vaccinations, we are encouraging our fans to give their friends free Chipotle as a craveable reward for getting vaccinated,” explained Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s chief marketing officer, in a media release.

The offer is reserved for in-restaurant purchases only, and not valid on any online or mobile orders, according to Chipotle. The deal ends at close of business on July 6. Additional rules and restrictions may apply, as well.

Chipotle is one of dozens of brands to have offered incentives or freebies as a means to encourage more Americans to get their COVID-19 vaccines. Krispy Kreme, Anheuser-Busch and Walgreens are just some of the retailers or companies who had arranged for giveaways, contests or gift cards in support of vaccinations.

President Biden initially announced plans for a National Month of Action in early June, with the goal of encouraging at least 70% of U.S. adults to get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by July 4. The U.S. ultimately fell short of the goal.