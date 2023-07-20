(WHTM) – Two sizes of CUPKIN Stainless Steel Children’s Cups have been recalled for containing too much lead, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

Lead is toxic, and if consumed can cause negative health effects. The commission says consumers should immediately take the cups away from children and stop using them.

According to the commission, no injuries have been reported.

Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

The recall includes both 8-ounce and 12-ounce CUPKIN Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups that were sold in pairs.

The recalled products were sold in blue and green, pink and purple, blue and gray, peach and teal, black and white, coral and yellow, green and pink, polignac and potpourri, brown and peach, rust and salmon, aqua and periwinkle, and cobalt and mint. “Cupkin” is written at the bottom.

The cups were sold online on Amazon and Cupkin.com from January 2018 through March 2023 for about $20.

Consumers should contact Soojimus, the importer of the product, for a full refund.