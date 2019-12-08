Child waiting for heart transplant asks for Christmas cards

Live Now
WORCESTER, Mass., (CNN) — A six-year-old boy stuck in a Boston hospital waiting for a heart transplant, has a simple Christmas wish.

“It’s me Carlos, I was thinking of some Christmas cards, maybe you can send me some.”

That’s the wish of six-year-old Carlos Rolon making best of this, day 95, at Boston children’s hospital awaiting a heart transplant.

His mother, Sheena Cossette, said he was born with a condition called “Unbalanced A.V. (atrioventricular) canal defect.” It’s an abnormality in his heart. Carlos had 4 open-heart surgeries before the age of two. Now he’s waiting on a new heart.

“We’ve been waiting over three and a half years,” said Cossette. “On August 31st, he got really sick and we ended up here, and now we have to be here until he receives one. Nobody wants to lose a child.”

Cossette hopes more people consider being organ donors.

Taking the deck of cards they’ve been dealt, she’s instead working to raise some Christmas cheer, decking the halls and hospital room with Christmas cards.

If you’d like to send Carlos a card, you can mail it to:

Carlos Rolon
c/o Sheena Cossette
PO box 3497
Worcester, Massachusetts 01613.

