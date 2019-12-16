Live Now
Child dies after Christmas parade accident in Mt. Juliet

by: WKRN Web Staff and Stassy Olmos

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A seven-year-old boy struck by a trailer being towed by a pick-up truck at the Mt. Juliet Christmas parade has died from his injuries, investigators said.

Officers with the Mt. Juliet Police Department were alerted around 12:20 p.m. Saturday to an injured child in the back parking lot of Mt. Juliet Middle School.

Due to the severity of the child’s injuries, Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to investigate.

A crash report released by Highway Patrol indicates the driver was traveling at a “low rate of speed” through the parking lot and was preparing to unload passengers from a trailer after the parade. A child riding on the trailer fell off and was struck by the tires, the report states.

The child was transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital with critical injuries, investigators explained.

Prayer circle forms following incident at Mt. Juliet Christmas parade

A witness and family friend identified the child as Rowan Frensley and said the seven-year-old’s father was driving. When the father backed up, he said it appeared the child was sucked underneath and run over.

“Our hearts are very heavy with deep sadness over today’s tragic loss of a W.A. Wright Elementary student,” Wilson County Schools spokesperson, Bart Barker said in a statement released Saturday night. “We lift our strongest prayers for the family during this extremely difficult time and encourage others to keep W.A. Wright Elementary in their thoughts and prayers as well.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Rowan’s family. A candlelight vigil is also planned for 4 p.m. Sunday at Mt. Juliet Middle School.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

