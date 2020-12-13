‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris faces additional child pornography, sex abuse charges

CHICAGO (WGN) — “Cheer” star Jerry Harris is facing new child pornography and sex crime charges, according to an indictment that was made public on Friday.

The document alleges that Harris solicited child pornography from five victims, engaged in sexual activity with a minor and attempted to engage in sexual activity with a minor. Prosecutors say he committed the crimes in Illinois, Florida and Texas.

Harris was originally charged earlier this year after federal prosecutors accused him of soliciting sexually explicit videos and pictures from twin teenage boys, one of whom sent Harris that content on social media.

The boy’s mother found text messages in February of this year where Harris allegedly apologized to the boy and suggested that they stop contacting one another. Eventually, the boy’s mother said she found the pornographic videos and photos and contacted police.

In September, FBI agents raided his Naperville, Illinois home following the allegations. A month later, his bond was denied as he awaits trial on the first child pornography charges.

His attorney said he previously admitted to victimizing between five and 10 boys and received photos from 10 to 15 other children. At this time, it’s unknown if the new charges are connected with that admission.

Harris, 21, was the breakout star the Netflix show “Cheer,” which followed the cheerleading team from Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, as it sought a national title.

The attorneys for two of the alleged victims released the following statement.

“We are grateful that the U.S. Attorney and the FBI have continued to investigate this case, locate additional victims and take action. This was made possible because our clients’ mother initially had the courage to report Harris to the FBI and provided evidentiary proof of the manipulation, sexual harassment, abuse, and exploitation that her sons had suffered. We urge the authorities to undertake a thorough investigation of the United States All Star Federation, Varsity Spirit, and Cheer Athletics to determine which of their executives, employees, and representatives could have stopped Harris’ abuse and failed to do so.”

Read the indictment below.