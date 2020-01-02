Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Charlize Theron, Daniel Craig among Golden Globe presenters

National
Posted: / Updated:

This combination photo shows, top row from left, Glenn Close, Daniel Craig, Ted Danson, Will Ferrell, Tiffany Haddish, bottom row from left, Kate McKinnon, Octavia Spencer, Charlize Theron, Sofia Vergara and Kerry Washington, who will serve as presenters at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. (AP Photo)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charlize Theron, Octavia Spencer and Daniel Craig are among the first presenters announced for Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association also announced Thursday that other presenters will include Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, Tiffany Haddish, Glenn Close and Will Ferrell. Kate McKinnon and Ted Danson will also present.

Ricky Gervais will host the 77th annual Golden Globes Awards that will air on NBC. It will be the fifth time Gervais emcees the ceremony after hosting the show from 2010 to 2012 and 2016.

Gervais’ hosting stints have been marked by relentless skewering of his fellow actors, and the HFPA.

Tom Hanks will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, an accolade for film. He is a four-time Golden Globe winner for his acting work on “Big,” “Philadelphia” and “Forrest Gump” along with his directing efforts in HBO’s 2001 miniseries “Band of Brothers.”

Ellen DeGeneres will be honored with the Carol Burnett Award, a counterpart to the DeMille Award that focuses on life achievement in television. The talk-show and game-show host is a multiple Emmy winner and Globe nominee.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 58F. SSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
56°F Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 58F. SSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
56°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
12 mph SW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. SSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
56°F Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. SSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. SSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
56°F Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. SSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
59°F Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories