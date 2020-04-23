Changes made to unemployment weekly claims as new filings soar

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Many people are out of work in Louisiana due to the coronavirus pandemic and it is causing an overload on the Louisiana Workforce Commission’s online system.

Secretary of Unemployment Insurance Robert Wooly says since most people try to re-certify on Sunday and it clogs the system up and slows it down for everybody.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission had over 200,000 people file weekly unemployment claims for this past week.

“It drove the system almost to a standstill and created a huge bank file for the next day where we had over $200 million in claims that were to be sent through the banking system,” says Wooly.

He says the constant overload each Sunday was not helping the agency nor the people who were in need of unemployment benefits.

“We’ve decided to look at what some other states have done with some success and we had found that using the last number of your social security digit. We can divide it up into three different days.”

Beginning this Sunday, if your last social digit is 0-3, you need to file on Sundays. 4-6 will need to file on Mondays. 7-9 will now file on Tuesdays. Wednesday through Saturday anyone will be able to file.