CDC says some pet store puppies may carry food poisoning infection

(CNN) — A warning for those who might be considering getting a puppy for Christmas from a pet store.

The animals might be responsible for a recent outbreak of a multidrug-resistant infection.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at least 30 people in 13 states have been infected with Campylobacter jejuni.

Twenty-four patients were interviewed, and 21 reported having contact with puppies, 15 specifically from a pet store.

The CDC has not been able to pin down a specific supplier.

The infection is typically associated with food poisoning, causing diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps within two to five days of exposure.

Most people will recover on their own within a week.

Keep yourself healthy by washing your hands before and after handling puppies and their food or cleaning up after them.

When welcoming a new dog into the home, make sure you take it to the vet for a check-up within the first week.

And remember, just because the animal looks healthy, doesn’t mean you can’t get sick.