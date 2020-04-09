CDC: pets can’t be infected with COVID-19 or transmit the virus

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- According to experts, it is not believed pets can be infected with COVID-19 or can spread the disease.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner, Dr. Mike Strain, is urging domestic pet owners to not abandon or surrender their pets for fear of getting the coronavirus from them.

“It is not felt that these animals will transmit the disease to you. They do not grow and cycle the virus, and so, if you look at the overall cases, there’s very, very low possibility that you can get the virus from your pet,” said Dr. Mike Strain, D.V.M.​

According to the CDC, it is not believed pets can be infected with COVID-19 nor is it believed they can spread the disease. ​However, pets may temporarily harbor the virus on their coat or other areas of the pet’s body.

​​Dr. Strain added, “Just like anything else in your household, if you cough or you sneeze, and there’s respiratory droplets on a surface or on the animal, then that’s a possibility where it could transmit for a very short period of time, and we know that it’s very, very limited that it can be transmitted from the hair coat.”

​​The USDA confirmed the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans in one tiger at a zoo in New York. ​Several lions and tigers at the zoo also showed symptoms of a respiratory illness after a zoo employee spread the virus.​



“There is no reason at this time to think that any animals, including pets, in the U.S. might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, “The USDA said in a statement sent to KLFY. ​”To date, CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19 in the U.S.” ​



“Whatever you do, don’t bring in your pets down to the animal shelter and get rid of your pets,” explained Dr. Strain. “This is not a disease in dogs and cats. It is predominately a disease that is in people.”​



The CDC recommends if you are diagnosed with COVID-19, allow a family member to care for your pets.