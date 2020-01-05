CDC estimates 2,900 dead from this year’s flu

(KLFY) — Seasonal flu activity his high across the United States with no end in sight, but there’s still time to get vaccinated against this year’s strain.

Louisiana has been a hotbed of flu activity in last several months, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, the rest of the nation has caught up with Louisiana by falling into the CDC’s rating of ‘high activity.’.

For the week ending Dec. 28, 2019, 34 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico all fall into the ‘high activity’ category.

The CDC estimates that so far this season there have been at least 6.4 million flu illnesses, 55,000 hospitalizations and 2,900 deaths from flu. Visits to healthcare providers for influenza-like illnesses are up nationwide and continuing to increase.

Flu shots are recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older. It’s not too late to get vaccinated, according to the CDC. Flu vaccination is always the best way to prevent flu and its potentially serious complications.