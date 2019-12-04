Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Cause of fire that killed animals at wildlife park unknown

National
Posted: / Updated:

In this Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 photo, a giraffe runs in a fire on the grounds at the African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton, Ohio. At least 10 animals have died in a barn fire that erupted at the wildlife park, officials said. (Aaron DiBucci via AP)

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) — The cause of a barn fire that killed 10 animals at an Ohio wildlife park remains unknown, the state fire marshal’s office said Wednesday.

The Nov. 28 blaze broke out in the southwest corner of a barn at the African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton, killing three bongos, three giraffes, three red river hogs and a springbok.

Springboks and bongos are types of antelope. Officials captured a loose zebra and a giraffe that escaped.

The cause is undetermined given extensive damage to the building, state fire officials said. It’s also unknown whether a power outage the day before was connected to the fire.

The park is a drive-thru wildlife park, in which visitors can watch and feed animals on the 100-acre (405,000-square-meter) property. According to its Facebook page, it celebrated its 50th season in 2018.

Port Clinton is on Lake Erie in northern Ohio, between Toledo and Cleveland.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Some clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Some clouds. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories