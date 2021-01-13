Cassidy: Picture of person of interest wanted for separate incident during Capitol riots

by: John Walton

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy says this man is the suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a Capitol Police Officer.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy says Capitol Police have told him that the person in the image he shared Tuesday is not wanted in connection to the murder of a Capitol Police officer.

https://twitter.com/SenBillCassidy/status/1349115052230660100

Instead, Cassidy says Capitol Police told him the person in the image is a person of interest in a separate incident that occurred when a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol.

During the riot, Officer Brian Sicknick was injured and later died.

The FBI asks anyone who recognizes the man to contact them at 1-800-225-5324 or click here.

