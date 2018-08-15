Carr Fire bear kicking back in hammock as her burned paws heal

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Corn husks were fastened to the Carr Fire bear's paws as an extra layer of protection after Dr. Jamie Peyton attached tilapia skin patches last week. (Travis VanZant/CDFW)

The Whiskeytown bear whose paws were severely burned in the Carr Fire is healing quickly and walking around as best she can.

The 1-year-old bruin also is liking the comfort of a hammock that's hanging in a covered holding facility on California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) property in Rancho Cordova, agency spokeswoman Kirsten Macintyre said Tuesday.

"She seems to be using and enjoying the hammock," she said.

Otherwise, the bear is doing "great," Macintyre said.

Since the news broke last week of the bear's rescue, her story has appeared elsewhere on the USA TODAY NETWORK and gained international attention.

"The furthest away was a newspaper in Oslo, Norway, I think. We talked to the BBC too, and many New York-based media outlets," Macintyre said.

The prognosis is looking good for the Whiskeytown bear, Macintyre said.

"One of the front paws is already about 40 percent covered with a delicate layer of new skin. That’s a wonderful recovery rate — just five days — and probably due in large part to her youth and overall good health," she said.

A utility crew working inside Whiskeytown National Recreation Area discovered the ailing animal Aug. 2 and alerted wildlife officials.

Later that same day, a four-member CDFW team hiked to her spot beside Crystal Creek as the massive Carr Fire still was burning in the mountains west of Redding. They sedated the bear, grabbed her legs and hauled her to a waiting pickup.

After a night of eating watermelon while penned in the Redding area, one of her rescuers drove her down to the wildlife lab. On Aug. 6 she underwent surgery by a veterinary team led by Drs. Jamie Peyton and Deana Clifford in an experimental procedure that attached paw bandages made from tilapia skins.

The feisty yearling bear cub tore one of them off by the next day, but on Saturday vets put on all-new fish skins.

Dr. Jamie Peyton assesses the bear's paw. (CDFW photo by Travis VanZant)

They've been sterilized and don't have a fishy smell. Peyton got the tilapia at a local Asian market when she first tried the procedure on two adult bears whose paws were blistered during Southern California's Thomas Fire in December.

She said the CDFW staff may take new photos and video of their patient in the next day or so.