Capitol riot suspect transferred to another jail so he can eat organic meals

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Jacob Chansley, center with fur hat, are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington. Chansley’s lawyer says that he reached out White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about a possible pardon on behalf of the Arizona man, acknowledging it might be a reach but that “there’s nothing to lose.” (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Jacob Chansley, a Capitol rioter also known as Jake Angeli or the “QAnon Shaman,” has been transferred to another jail after a judge ruled that he must be served organic food behind bars.

The Washington, D.C. correctional facility that was holding him until his trial said it could not provide the special meals, so he was transferred to a facility in Alexandria, Virginia, that agreed to do so.

Chansley, 33, of Arizona, is facing federal felony charges in connection with the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Well known for attending pro-Trump protests in his home state, Chansley was photographed in the Capitol building wearing face paint and an animal horn headdress.

On Monday, Chansley’s lawyer, Albert S. Watkins, filed an emergency motion in the D.C. district court asking for organic food or a pre-trial release for Chansley. Watkins said his client had been refusing to eat the jail food because of his shamanism, a faith he noted is recognized by the U.S. government.

“Based on Mr. Jacob Chansley’s shamanic belief system and way of life, non-organic food, which contains unnatural chemicals, would act as an ‘object intrusion’ onto his body and cause serious illness if he were to eat it,” the motion reads.

Watkins said Chansley “lost weight in excess of twenty pounds during the last week.”

In a press release on Thursday, Watkins said that after an emergency hearing, the court ordered the District of Columbia Department of Corrections to serve Chansley organic food. At the time of the hearing, Chansley had not eaten in just over nine days, Watkins said.

Since the D.C. Department of Corrections said it could not comply with the court order, Chansley was transferred to a new facility that could.