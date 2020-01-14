Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Cancer death rates declining across US, especially lung cancer

National
Posted: / Updated:

It’s the second leading cause of death in the US, but the rate of Americans dying from cancer is continuing to decline — according to a new study.

For the 26th year in a row, there’s been a decline in US cancer death rates.

And according to a new American Cancer Society report, 2016 to 2017 saw its largest-ever single-year drop in overall American cancer deaths. A 2.2 percent plunge spurred, in part, by a sharp decline in lung cancer deaths —

As of 2017, the death rate for lung cancer dropped by 51 percent among men since its peak in 1990, and by 26 percent among women since its peak in 2002, the report found.

The report also says, as of 2017, the death rate for female breast cancer fell 40-percent since 1989. The prostate cancer death rate fell by 52 percent since 1993. The death rate for colorectal cancer among men fell by 53 percent since 1980 and by 57 percent among women since 1969.

Researchers credit reductions in smoking and improvements in treatment for the decline, as well as early detection for some cancers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Foggy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Foggy early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms late. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
66°F Foggy this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms late. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Foggy early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
68°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories