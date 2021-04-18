Can you travel with kids if you’re fully vaccinated?

NEW YORK – AUGUST 24 : A Boeing 757-2Q8 operated by Delta Airlines takes off from JFK Airport on August 24, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – With summer travel plans heating up as the country continues to see vaccination numbers rise, many are eager to hit the road.

But what do you do if you’re fully vaccinated and your children are not?

“For anyone unvaccinated, the CDC is not recommending traveling,” said Donna Hallas, director of the pediatric nurse practitioner program at NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing.

Hallas said car trips or vacations to outdoorsy places where you can limit contact to others is probably O.K.

But all children over age 3 must wear masks when in public, she said.

It’s not yet known when the vaccine will become available to children.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said in March that children will likely begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines in the fall.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, the nation’s top infectious disease expert said, “We will get children of high school age — 12 to 17 — to get vaccinated by the fall.”

Younger children will likely have to wait longer. Fauci predicted that those under the age of 12 may start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine “in the first part of the first quarter of 2022.”