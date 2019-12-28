Live Now
Can radical makeovers save America’s dying shopping malls?

More and more American malls are falling prey to online shopping, leaving once bustling centers looking like ghost towns.

There are so many that a website called DeadMalls.com is devoted to documenting dying malls. The old Granite Hills Mall near Philadelphia was one of them. But one man’s vision and a lot of hard work later, “The Promenade at Granite Hills,” as it’s now called, is mixing shopping, apartments, coffee shops and game rooms.

And some dying malls are even being re-purposed as medical centers.

The video above shows just what a transformation can be achieved.

