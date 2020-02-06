Live Now
California school district is 1st in US to offer teachers affordable housing

by: Alexa Mae Asperin

DALY CITY, Ca. (KRON) – A Bay Area school district is making history as it becomes the first in the country to build affordable housing for teachers.

The Jefferson Union High School District broke ground Wednesday on the new housing project in San Mateo County.

The four-story development is in Daly City and was approved through a bond measure.

It will have 122 below-market units for faculty and staff.

The district says the project is the first step in improving the lives of teachers and helping the students.

Right now, some teachers and staff are commuting from places as far as Brentwood in the East Bay.

