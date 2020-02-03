Live Now
California man shot to death after shooter didn’t like Super Bowl decor

National
FRESNO, Calif. (CNN/KGPE/KSEE) — A California man is dead after an argument over the Super Bowl turned violent.

It turns out the suspected shooter was on probation and prohibited from having a weapon or ammunition.

Crime scene tape shut down the streets for hours as Fresno police investigated a family barbecue turned shooting. Police say the suspect rode up to this home on his bike, getting into an argument with the victim after seeing 49ers decor.

The suspect then fired. James Easterling lives right next door.

“People like to come out front and enjoy the day, y’know, eat and stuff like that, so you shouldn’t be worried about somebody driving up and shooting just because of a sports team,” said Easterling.

He and other neighbors say this has been a big surprise, calling their street a quiet one.

With the help of the victim’s family, police did find and detain the suspect at a nearby homeless encampment. His weapon has not been found yet.

“It wasn’t a gun, but it was like a makeshift gun,” said Fresno Police Lt. Charlie Chamalbide. “So we’re trying to determine what exactly it was, once we find it.”

Police say the victim was only visiting the home where this happened. Neighbors are wishing him well, all saying the people at that house are kind.

“When I first moved over here, he had, he had some oranges in the back, and I asked him for some, well I guess the guy who stays there,” said Easterling. “Asked him for some oranges and he gave me a bag of oranges.”

Police say the victim is 24-year-old frank Rojas of Fresno.

They believe the shooter is 34-year-old Daniel Epimenio Gonzalez who allegedly attacked the victim with a zip gun.

