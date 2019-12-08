Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Business economists see US slowing but avoiding recession

National

by: PAUL WISEMAN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s business economists expect U.S. economic growth to decelerate this year and next but for the economy to avoid stumbling into recession, extending a record-breaking expansion already in its 11th year.

The latest survey by 53 forecasters with the National Association for Business Economics shows that they expect economic growth to slow from 2.9% last year to 2.3% in 2019 and 1.8% in 2020. The forecasts are unchanged from the association’s previous survey in October.

The economists put the odds of a recession starting at 5% this year, 21% in the first half of 2020 and 43% by the end of next year.

However, they peg the odds of a recession by mid-2021 at 66%.

The American economy is likely to remain resilient this year and next, they say, despite risks arising from President Donald Trump’s trade war with China and skirmishes with other U.S. trading partners: Half the respondents call trade tensions the No. 1 downside economic risk through the end of next year.

The Trump administration has slapped tariffs on $360 billion in Chinese imports and is scheduled to hit another $160 billion Dec. 15. China has retaliated by targeting $120 billion worth of American products.

The world’s two biggest economies are locked in a dispute over U.S. allegations that China deploys predatory tactics, including the outright theft of trade secrets, in an aggressive push to challenge U.S. technological dominance.

The Federal Reserve has lowered the short-term interest rate it controls three times this year. The cuts are meant in part to offset economic damage from Trump’s trade wars, which have raised uncertainty for businesses and contributed to a drop in business investment in the April-June and July-September quarters.

The vast majority of business economists — 94% — do not expect the Fed to cut interest rates again this year. But they are divided over what the central bank will do next year.

The economists expect American consumers to continue driving the economy. Consumer spending, which accounted for almost all U.S. economic growth from July through September, is expected to grow a healthy 2.6% this year and 2.4% in 2020.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories