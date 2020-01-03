Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Burger King employee pulls gun after customer complains about order

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) –A Burger King employee is accused of pulling a gun on a customer on Wednesday afternoon.

The scary moment happened at around 1 P.M. at the Burger King on Deadrick at Lamar.

Burger King employee Oderrial Moore-Williams is accused of pulling a gun on a customer when the customer complained about her order.

“They want to act like the customer owe them when it should be better customer service,” said customer Daryle Hatley.

Judging from the police account, the customer service was downright scary Wednesday afternoon.

“Lord have mercy,” said customer Sylvester Chillis.

“This is really shocking. This is like one of the first shocking things I’ve heard for 2020,” said Lisa Rush, who lives across from the Burger King.

The victim tells WREG she was in line at the drive-thru when she informed employees that they had charged her too much for her order.

She said Moore-Williams began cursing and yelling at her, although Burger King employees have a different account.

“We was still on the inside. She came back in the inside starting stuff, kept talking. And my boss asked her to leave. She would not leave,” said employee Germany Parker.

The victim told police she eventually drove around to the front of the business where four employees rushed her car and began yelling.

She said she pretended to reach for something in her car, and that’s when Moore-Williams came out and pointed a gun at her.

WREG asked Parker if he saw anyone point a gun at the customer, but he said he didn’t.

Police arrested Moore-Williams and charged her with aggravated assault.

A witness reportedly told police they saw Moore-Williams hand her gun to another woman in a waiting car. Police were able to collect the gun when the woman returned.

“There’s a ways to handle things and I think that management or somebody above management need to go, just sort of screen their workers to make sure that they know how to handle things,” said Chillis.

But at least some Burger King employees believe it was the customer who was out of order this time.

“If you come with problems, problems gonna follow you. That’s what you gonna get,” Parker said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

59°F Broken Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Mostly clear. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Broken Clouds

Crowley

59°F Broken Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Opelousas

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

59°F Broken Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

59°F Broken Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories