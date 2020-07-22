Buffalo DL Ed Oliver’s drunken driving, gun charges dropped

File-This April 27, 2019, file photo shows Buffalo Bills first round draft pick Ed Oliver posing for photographs following an NFL football news conference in Orchard Park N.Y. Oliver was arrested Saturday, May 16, 2020, by police in the Houston area and charged with drunk driving and illegally carrying a gun. Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies pulled Oliver over after receiving reports around 9 p.m. of someone driving recklessly in a construction area north of the city, local media outlets reported, citing jail and police records and statements from sheriff’s officials. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

CONROE, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors on Wednesday dropped the drunken driving and illegal handgun charges against Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver, who had been arrested in May during a traffic stop in Houston’s northern suburbs.

The charges are dropped due to lack of evidence after blood test results showed no intoxication, said Kelly Blackburn, spokesman for the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. No further prosecution was expected, he said.

A message to Gary Patterson, Oliver’s attorney, was not immediately returned Wednesday.

But in a statement to the Houston television station KRIV, Patterson said the gun charge was automatically dismissed because it’s illegal to possess a pistol in a vehicle only if the person is intoxicated or if they get charged with another criminal act.

“So when the DWI (driving-while-intoxicated charge) is dismissed, it’s not illegal to have a pistol with you,” Patterson said.

The Billsposted a statement on Twitter, saying they were pleased with the ruling regarding their 2019 first-round draft pick.

“We supported and worked with Ed throughout the offseason program, as it was a priority for us to allow the legal process to play out,” the Bills said in the statement. “We appreciate Ed’s honesty and communication with us. With his name cleared of all charges, he can now turn his full attention on the upcoming training camp and season.”

Oliver spent part of the past few days posting messages on his Twitter account updating his drive from Houston to Buffalo, New York, to report for the start of training camp next week.

The Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office had said Oliver was arrested May 16 after deputies had received reports of someone driving recklessly in a construction area. Oliver failed a field sobriety test and the deputies found a small-caliber pistol in his truck, according to the offense report.

Oliver is from Houston, where he also played his college career.