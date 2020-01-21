Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Browns WR Beckham has surgery on core muscle injury

National

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) celebrates after a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is recovering from surgery to repair a core muscle injury.

Beckham played most of his first season in Cleveland with a sports hernia. He didn’t miss a game, but the three-time Pro Bowler didn’t make the same kind of game-breaking plays that made him so dangerous for the New York Giants.

The Browns say Beckham’s operation was performed Tuesday in Philadelphia.

The team did not provide a timeline on his his return but says Beckham is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

50°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Overcast. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

49°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
32°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories