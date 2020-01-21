Browns WR Beckham has surgery on core muscle injury

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) celebrates after a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is recovering from surgery to repair a core muscle injury.

Beckham played most of his first season in Cleveland with a sports hernia. He didn’t miss a game, but the three-time Pro Bowler didn’t make the same kind of game-breaking plays that made him so dangerous for the New York Giants.

The Browns say Beckham’s operation was performed Tuesday in Philadelphia.

The team did not provide a timeline on his his return but says Beckham is expected to make a full recovery.