Breaking: SXSW is canceled in Austin due to coronavirus

HOUSTON (KHOU)— KHOU is following the very latest when it comes to the coronavirus. The Greater Houston area has six cases. One in Houston and two in northwest Harris County are confirmed. One in Houston, one in northwest Harris County and one in Fort Bend County are presumptive positive.

March 6, 3:30 p.m. SXSW canceled over coronavirus concerns

The hugely popular South by Southwest event in Austin has been canceled because of concerns over coronavirus. The 10-day tech, film and music festival attracts tens of thousands of people from all over the world. Many of the industry giants, including Twitter, Facebook and Amazon, had already pulled out. SXSW was scheduled to begin on March 13.

March 6, 2:45 p.m.: HCA Houston Healthcare limits visitor hours

In response to coronavirus concerns, HCA Houston Healthcare has initiated new visitor policies at its 13 hospitals.

Effective immediately and until further notice, each HCA Houston Healthcare hospital will allow two visitors at a time per patient. Visiting hours are 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Under the new visitation rules, one visitor can stay overnight with laboring mothers, NICU and pediatric patients.

Entry points at each HCA Houston Healthcare hospital also are now staffed to screen visitors based on the health system’s protocols for identifying and assessing for COVID-19.

March 6, 12:30 p.m. Here’s a breakdown of Houston-area cases:

March 6, 12:10 p.m.: The Houston Health Department has confirmed a new coronavirus case in Houston

The Houston Health Department is reporting a new travel-related case of coronavirus in the city of Houston. The woman and five other positive or presumptive positive local cases traveled together to Egypt.

March 5, 9:45 p.m.: 2 more patients being treated after ‘presumptive positive’ coronavirus tests in Houston area

Five patients who are being treated for the coronavirus in the Houston area all traveled together to Egypt last month. Two people in northwest Harris County tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Harris County Public Health. Two other men have “presumptive positive” cases. One in Harris County and another within the city of Houston.