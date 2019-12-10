Breaking: Police officer shot in Jersey City

Police officers arrive at the scene following reports of gunfire, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Jersey City, N.J. AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

(CBS) An officer has been shot in Jersey City, New Jersey State Police said, CBS New York reports. Police are looking for two shooters – a man and a woman, according to the station.

Multiple agencies have responded to the scene on a residential street. The sheriff’s department and a number of police, SWAT and ATF officers are on the scene.

“We need a lot of prayers right now for Jersey City officers. Keep all those involved in your thoughts,” the New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association tweeted.

New Jersey Turnpike exit ramps at Interchange 14B were closed because of the incident, CBS New York reports.

“NJ Transit Police are assisting Jersey City with an active shooting incident within the area of the west side branch. Stay clear of the area until further notice. HBLR service is suspended. ALL bus service on the West Side Branch is suspended updates to follow,” New Jersey Transit Police tweeted.

The situation was ongoing as of mid-Tuesday afternoon.

Schools on lockdown

Nearby schools, in the South district of Jersey City, have been placed on lockdown. All students and staff are safe, according to the Jersey City school district.

“All students and staff are safe however ALL school are currently on lockdown due to police activity,” the school district tweeted.