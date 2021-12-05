Former U.S. Senator Bob Dole has died at 98

FILE – Former Republican presidential candidate Sen. Bob Dole arrives at the Quicken Loans Arena before the evening session of the opening day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Monday, July 18, 2016. Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, on Twitter. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Dole Foundation announced via Twitter that former U.S. Senator Bob Dole died at the age of 98 in his sleep this morning, according to a tweet.

Dole served in the U.S. Senate representing the state of Kansas from 1969 to 1996.

In February, Dole announced that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

While serving on Capitol Hill for 36-years Dole became one of the most influential legislators and party leaders in the U.S. Senate.

During his public service career, Dole helped shape tax policy, foreign policy, farm and nutrition programs.

Also the former U.S. Senator was an integral part in securing rights for the disabled, protection against discrimination in employment, education, and public service; and The Americans with Disabilities Act.

Following a successful career in the U.S. Senate, Dole devoted his later years to the cause of wounded veterans and their fallen comrades at Arlington National Cemetery. Meanwhile, he took time to remember the fading generation of World War II veterans.