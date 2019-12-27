Booze-free for one month? UK’s Dry January challenge spreading to U.S.

(CNN) — Did you enjoy the holidays a little too much and are you looking for a way to do a reset?

Dry January might be just the thing for you.

The challenge started in the united kingdom in 2013, and it encourages people to give up alcohol from new years day to February first.

Sponsored by alcohol Change U.K., dry January is a way to reset your drinking habits — and it could help you curb excessive drinking for more than just one month.

From a medical standpoint, this can only be a positive thing.

Numerous studies have found that no amount of alcohol is good for your overall health. According to research published in the journal The Lancet, any benefits are offset by the increased risks of cancers and other diseases.

Giving up booze for a while can have more immediate benefits as well, like saving money by not buying those expensive drinks at the bar.

Plus, you’ll automatically be cutting calories. And since alcohol is known to slow down your metabolism, that could rev back up too.

So give it a try! If you hate it, you can always grab a beer on February 2nd.