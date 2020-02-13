Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Body of missing SC 6-year-old girl found

National

by: WNCN

Posted: / Updated:

CAYCE, S.C. (WNCN) – Authorities have located the body of a 6-year-old South Carolina girl last seen Monday.

Cayce Department of Public Safety’s Director Byron Snellgrove said the death of Faye Swetlik is being treated as a homicide following the discovery of her body.

“It is with extremely heavy hearts that we are now announcing we have found the body and identified it as Faye Marie Swetlik,” Snellgrove said.

Further detail on Swetlik’s disappearance were not released.

During the course of the investigation, the body of an adult male was found in the area, as well.

His identity has not yet been released.

Investigators said there is no danger to the public.

Swetlik was last seen in her front yard in the Churchill Heights Neighborhood on Monday at around 3:45 p.m.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call (803) 205-4444.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

49°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

48°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F Mostly clear. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

46°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 40°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

49°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Some passing clouds. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

49°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
18 mph NNE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
38°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Sidebar