TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Body camera video shows a deputy separate a hawk and snake that were locked in what could’ve been a deadly battle on a Florida sidewalk this week.

According to the Miami Herald, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office got a call about an injured hawk on a sidewalk near Gainesville on Monday.

Deputy Nick Aldous responded and found the snake wrapped around the bird.

“Holy cow, you’re never going to believe this, but the bird was trying to eat a snake and the snake had strangled it,” Aldous told the dispatcher over his radio.

Using towels to protect himself, Aldous worked to untangle the animals.

“Don’t bite me,” he is heard telling them.

About 90 seconds later, he was able to separate the two and the snake slithered away.

“I got it loose and the bird’s good and the snake’s good,” Aldous said.

“Unless you got it on video, it didn’t happen,” one person responded.

“Oh, it’s on video,” Aldous replied.

The sheriff’s office shared the video on Facebook with the caption: “Deputies never know what the next call will be.”