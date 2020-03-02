Blue Bell announces newest ice cream flavor

BRENHAM, Tx. (KLFY) – If you’re a fan of cookie dough, Blue Bell’s newest ice cream flavor may just be for you!

‘Cookie Dough Overload’ is made of vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar, loaded with chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter cookie dough and fudge cookie dough pieces.

“Why choose only one or two dough pieces when you can have three,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell.

Cookie Dough Overload is available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

For more information about Blue Bell and a complete list of flavors, click here.