Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Bloody mail delivered to residents in New York town on Friday and Saturday

National

by: Angelica Morrison

Posted: / Updated:

The US Postal Service is apologizing after a letter carrier bleeds all over letters and packages and delivers them to homes in the Town of Allegany.

“I’m a retired nurse, and I was thinking this has got to be taken care of right away.  This is dangerous,” said Pam Olkosky, area resident who received bloody mail.

On Friday, the Pam Olkosky’s son was outside shoveling her driveway, when the mail carrier pulled up in his car. The mail carrier told her son he had a package for his mom. 

“He handed it out the window to my son. And he said listen, you’re bleeding and he says oh yeah, I cut my hand. I got a cut right here,” she said.

Her son offered to get him a towel for his cut hand, but the mail carrier declined the assistance and just drove away.

Then, her husband and son took the bloody mail to the local post office. 

“I wanted to show him what I was seeing. There was a droplet of blood on an envelope that was still liquid, you could still see it was shiny and a bubble a droplet and he acted like it was no big deal and just took off with everything,” said Robert Olkosky.

“The post office appears to have done nothing, I mean, we still the same guy is still delivering the mail,” said Pam. “We were told he was going to clean the mailboxes with Clorox and would be wearing gloves until this wound on his hand was healed, but several people got mail the following day that had blood on it.”

 A representative from the US Postal Service released a statement apologizing for the incident.

“We apologize for this incident. Unfortunately, our letter carrier cut his finger while delivering some of the mail. For customers concerned about any possibly infectious blood, the USPS has no indication the mail carrier involved has any significant illness capable of transmission through blood and the health risk would be minimal, especially if it’s dried blood. The Postal Service understands the customers have concerns and we apologize for the incident. Anyone who has soiled mail should throw it out in a plastic bag in appropriate trash receptacles. “

We’ve followed up with the post office on if the postal carrier is going to wear gloves or clean the mailboxes, but we haven’t heard back from them regarding that.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
53°F Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
53°F Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
53°F Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
53°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
53°F Cloudy with showers. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories